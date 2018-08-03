BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,180,139 shares during the period. BHP Billiton comprises approximately 21.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $52,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,754,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 972,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Investec cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

BHP Billiton traded up $0.10, reaching $50.06, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 9,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,345. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

