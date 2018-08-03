B&G Foods (BGS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 134,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,144. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.