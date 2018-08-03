Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Holdings Lowered by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY cut its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

