Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 183,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.20 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

