Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $773,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,505 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 819.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DMLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 3,703 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $67,209.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.72. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 67.61% and a return on equity of 46.02%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.5373 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.