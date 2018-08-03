Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) Major Shareholder Sells $6,795,468.68 in Stock

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NYSE:BRY) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $6,795,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.