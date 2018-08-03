Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $4,730,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,346.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group opened at $48.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

