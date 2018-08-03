Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNZS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 637 ($8.37) on Monday. John Menzies has a 1 year low of GBX 607 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.85).

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.