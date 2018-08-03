Benefitfocus (BNFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Benefitfocus updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.28) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.74)-($0.54) EPS.

Shares of Benefitfocus opened at $31.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.85. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.