Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.98

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 11743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.