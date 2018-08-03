Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Receives $17.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $49,461.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,587.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 67,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLCM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 2,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,849. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

