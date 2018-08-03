Beleave Inc (BE) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New Acquires 1,333,333 Shares

Beleave Inc (CNSX:BE) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New acquired 1,333,333 shares of Beleave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Beleave in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $3.53 price objective for the company.

