Belden (BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of Belden traded down $1.05, reaching $69.47, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belden has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.31 per share, with a total value of $108,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,651.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 55.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Belden by 203.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Belden by 929.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 773,472 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

