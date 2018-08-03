Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 4,225 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 36.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY now owns 481,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 64,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services opened at $35.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

