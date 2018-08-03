Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $57.68 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

