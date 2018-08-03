Bee Token Price Tops $0.0163 (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Bee Token has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $10,366.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003462 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00386117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187063 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,595,585 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken . Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

