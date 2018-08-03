Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Becton Dickinson and opened at $245.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $191.53 and a 1 year high of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,255.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Melcher purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

