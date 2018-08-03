BCE (BCE) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.07.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.04. 827,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,540. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.90 and a 12-month high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of C$5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.60 billion.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.