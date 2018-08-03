BCE (BCE) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Media stories about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BCE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.1051850238676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of BCE opened at $41.65 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BCE has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

