BB&T Corp Sells 955 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

BB&T Corp lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX opened at $97.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $32,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $214,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,357 shares of company stock worth $946,429. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

