BB&T Corp Purchases Shares of 25,195 Sony Corp (SNE)

BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Sony by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony opened at $55.28 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $62.70 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

