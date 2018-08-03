BB&T Corp Acquires 1,110 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,502,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $704,036,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,921,000 after buying an additional 1,958,119 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,874,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,164,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,746,000 after buying an additional 524,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,898,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

