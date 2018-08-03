BB&T Co. (BBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th.

In other news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $882,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,344 shares of company stock worth $1,320,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in BB&T by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 694,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,031 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BB&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 145.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in BB&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 614,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,605. BB&T has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

