BBR Partners LLC Invests $1.44 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $262,139,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $181,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $116.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.