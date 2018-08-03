Baytex Energy (BTE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of BTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 1,328,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.32 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 46.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,540,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 683,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the first quarter worth about $822,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 201.0% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 415,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

