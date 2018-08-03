Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.91 ($111.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke traded up €1.16 ($1.36), reaching €82.34 ($96.87), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,932,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($90.67) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($114.16).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

