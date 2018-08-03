Baxter International Inc (BAX) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 692,497 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for 5.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.65% of Baxter International worth $653,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Baxter International stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

