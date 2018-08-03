Baxter International Inc (BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.79 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Baxter International stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 25,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock worth $6,486,117. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

