Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Director James D. Kern Buys 14,000 Shares

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Director James D. Kern purchased 14,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basic Energy Services traded up $0.19, reaching $7.75, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 822,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,748. The firm has a market cap of $218.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 60.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 560,216 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 44.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,202 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 205,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 141,962 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Basic Energy Services by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

