Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Nike by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Nike by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nike opened at $78.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.