Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $37.86.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

