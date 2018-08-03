Barrington Research Reiterates $70.00 Price Target for ExlService (EXLS)

Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.09.

EXLS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 3,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,679. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ExlService has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.30 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $195,736.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,584,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $114,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,585 shares in the company, valued at $604,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock worth $3,772,570 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

