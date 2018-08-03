Barrington Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Littelfuse (LFUS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note published on Tuesday.

“We believe the quarter will be within the range of guidance driven by the positive impact of the IXYS acquisition in the Electronics segment, content growth in the Automotive segment and the continued rebound in the performance of the company’s Industrial segment.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.80. 12,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $166.40 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $154,746.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $681,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock worth $6,372,029. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,525,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

