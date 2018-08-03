Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Barrick Gold traded up $0.16, hitting $11.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,830,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.44. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $206,000. Timber Hill LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 94.5% during the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

