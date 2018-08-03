Barrick Gold (ABX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.26

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 1054412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In other news, insider Catherine Philippa Raw bought 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,267 shares of company stock valued at $865,736.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

