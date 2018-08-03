Barclays Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.35 ($153.35).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA:SIE opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Friday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.