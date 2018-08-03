Barclays Raises National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Price Target to $44.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.30.

National-Oilwell Varco traded down $0.39, hitting $46.99, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 144,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,728. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.81, a PEG ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $178,106.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,046 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

