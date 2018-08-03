Barclays PLC (BARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Barclays opened at GBX 190.30 ($2.50) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.09).

BARC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.37 ($2.99).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

