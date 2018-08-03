Barclays Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Price Target to $135.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $1,202,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,313 shares of company stock worth $15,156,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 400,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,243,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

