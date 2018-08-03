Barclays Increases Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Price Target to $20.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust traded down $0.27, hitting $21.80, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,103. The stock has a market cap of $859.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 81,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 677,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

