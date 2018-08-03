Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank Of The Ozarks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0595529356085 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ OZRK opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Of The Ozarks has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZRK. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank Of The Ozarks from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

