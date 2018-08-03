Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $135,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $200,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of Toyota Motor opened at $131.05 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.29 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 8.46%. research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

