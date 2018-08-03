Bank of Montreal Can Invests $6.71 Million in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $54.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

