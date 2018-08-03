Bank of Montreal (BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 35,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.747 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

