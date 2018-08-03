Bank of America Raises Allison Transmission (ALSN) Price Target to $46.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Allison Transmission opened at $46.84 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 12,292 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $517,001.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,192 shares in the company, valued at $933,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

