Bank of America Increases Qiagen (QGEN) Price Target to $39.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Qiagen stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

