Bancolombia (CIB) and Swedbank (SWDBY) Critical Contrast

Bancolombia (NYSE: CIB) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bancolombia has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bancolombia and Swedbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 1 6 0 0 1.86 Swedbank 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Swedbank.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bancolombia pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and Swedbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.90 $784.50 million $3.64 12.48 Swedbank $6.13 billion 4.20 $2.27 billion $2.04 11.35

Swedbank has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. Swedbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 10.99% 9.08% 1.05% Swedbank 39.61% 15.74% 0.88%

Summary

Swedbank beats Bancolombia on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as salary accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 218 branches in Sweden, 34 branches in Estonia, 36 in Latvia, and 63 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

