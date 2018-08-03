Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.83. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

