Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $211,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger opened at $341.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

