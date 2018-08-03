Baidu (BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Baidu traded up $5.19, reaching $235.65, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 5,832,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,610. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,916,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,826,000 after acquiring an additional 990,424 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,568,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,310,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,427,000 after acquiring an additional 245,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,138,000 after acquiring an additional 230,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

